Two drownings in KZN in less than 24 hours

Durban: Emergency services have responded to two drownings in less than 24 hours in KwaZulu Natal. A short while ago, a person believed to be around 76 years old drowned on Sheffield Beach on the KZN North Coast.

According to Paul Herbst, from IPSS Medical Rescue, upon arrival of paramedics it was established that a person had drowned at sea and had been brought to shore by passers-by. “Advanced life support paramedics assessed the patient and unfortunately he showed no sign of life and was declared deceased. “Family members of the deceased arrived on the scene, as they had been out looking for him after the did not return home after a walk.”

SAPS have been approached for comment. In another incident, the body of an unknown man believed to be in his 30s was found at Blue Lagoon on Wednesday afternoon. A police spokesperson said it was alleged the person drowned and an inquest docket was opened.