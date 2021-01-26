Two Durban detectives killed in horror early morning crash

Durban Two policemen have been killed in a horror crash at the intersection of Edwin Swales Drive and the N2 freeway in Durban on Tuesday.

According to KZN VIP Paramedics spokesman, Garrith Jamieson, just after 5.30 am emergency services were called to the scene where they were "met with absolute carnage".

"A truck and a light motor vehicle have collided in that intersection. The truck had continued quite a while up the road where it came to rest on the Durban bound carriageway of the M7 (Edwin Swales Drive). Paramedics had assessed the scene and found that two police officers in the light motor vehicle had sustained fatal injuries... there was nothing more that paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased on the scene," he said.

It is believed that the police officers, a man and a woman were members of the Cato Manor detective branch.

They were on their way to work in a state vehicle when the crash occurred.