Two inmates killed following violent attack on officials at Kimberly prison

Pretoria – The Department of Correctional Services has launched an investigation following the death of two inmates at Tswelopelo Correctional Centre in Kimberley following an attack on warders. Departmental spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo said three inmates attacked officials, and other warders responded to the rebellion.

“It has been confirmed that three inmates were involved when an official was attacked, through the usage of padlocks. Other officials responded and in attempting to defuse the situation, a scuffle with inmates ensued,” Nxumalo said. “Three inmates suffered injuries and were referred to an outside hospital at different intervals, and sadly, two of them passed away. The other inmate remains in hospital for extended medical care.” Nxumalo said the seriousness of the incident warrants a full-scale investigation.

“The South African Police Service and the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services have also been informed. Additional officials have been deployed in order to bring about normalcy to the centre,” he said. Last month, the Department of Correctional Services confirmed prison officials were stabbed by an inmate at the Joburg Correctional Centre. “We can confirm an incident where three officials were stabbed by an inmate. All three officials were treated and discharged from the hospital the same day.

“Minimum force had to be used in disarming the inmate and stopping him from attacking other officials,” Nxumalo told IOL at the time. According to Nxumalo, criminal charges will be instituted against the inmate in question. It was unclear what led to the incident. However, gruesome pictures showed officials bleeding profusely while receiving treatment.

