Two killed at alleged drug den in KZN

Durban: Police are investigating cases of murder after two people were killed in a house allegedly used a drug den in Osindisweni. Prem Balram, from Reaction Unit SA, said they responded to reports of a shooting at a house believed to be used as a drug den in the Ogunjini area just before 10pm on Tuesday evening.

“On arrival they found one of the men lying on the floor in one of the bedrooms. He was shot in the head and died at the scene. “According to residents, a second person was also shot but was rushed privately to a local hospital and died shortly thereafter.” Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Verulam SAPS responded in the early hours of Wednesday morning to reports of a double murder.

“On arrival they were informed that two friends – aged 41 and 47 – were sitting in the room when two unknown men opened fire on them.” Mbele said the 47-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to his head and died on scene. “The other victim who was shot twice in the head was rushed to hospital for medical attention. He succumbed to his injuries on arrival. The motive for the killing is unknown.”

IOL