Two killed in N12 crash, five injured as their car hits a tree in Mondeor

TWO people were killed and three others, including a 6-year-old child, injured in a head-on collision on the N12. The crash occurred on Saturday night near the Kokosi turn-off on the N12 in Fochville, west of Joburg. ER24’s Russell Meiring said they arrived at the scene just before 11pm and found that a man, who was trapped in one of the vehicles, had already been declared dead by other paramedics who had arrived earlier. Another man, who had sustained critical injuries, was also declared dead. A 6-year-old child was found to have been injured in the crash and was taken to hospital.

A woman, believed to be the child’s mother, was not injured, while two people, a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year man, were taken to the Carletonville Hospital with moderate injuries.

In another incident, five people were seriously injured when their vehicle hit a tree in a single-vehicle collision with a tree on Columbine Avenue in Mondeor.

Meiring said the crash also occurred on Saturday night.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 8.54pm along with a few other private emergency medical services, the JMPD and law enforcement.

“Two females and three males, all between the ages of 19 and 25, were found injured on the scene. The critically injured female driver was found trapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted from the wreck.

“The other four passengers had suffered serious injuries and all five were treated with advanced life support interventions by the various paramedic services on the scene. ER24 treated and transported a 20-year-old male patient to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for further care,” he said.

IOL