Two KZN girls aged 6 and 14 kidnapped and murdered by known suspect

According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele it is alleged that on March 3, at around 7pm, two girls, aged 6 and 14, were kidnapped by a known suspect in Ulundi.

Durban: Police are the death of two children in KwaZulu-Natal.

“On Sunday, the body of a 14-year-old girl was also found.”

Police said the victim had been beaten and strangled.

On Friday, March 4, the body of a 6-year-old girl was found.

More on this

Mbele said charges of murder and kidnapping were being investigated by the Ulundi SAPS.

No arrests have been made.

In a separate incident in KZN, four suspects were charged with the kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl in Dayal Road, in Clairwood, in December.