Two learners critical after being stung by swarm of bees in Howick

DURBAN: Two children were taken to hospital in a critical condition after they were stung by a swarm of bees at a school in the Midlands on Monday afternoon. Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Roberston said they received multiple calls regarding schoolchildren and teachers who had been stung by a swarm of bees in Howick.

“On arrival by advanced life support paramedics, it was found 14 patients had been stung by bees. Roberston said the bees were swarming around the patients as crews worked quickly to treat and stabilise the teachers and children. “Two children, aged 7 and 9, where in a critical condition and required advanced life support treatment. The remaining 12 sustained less serious reactions to the stings.