Two life sentences for KZN traditional healer who raped women he promised he would cure of ’bad omens’

Durban – A 36-year-old traditional healer has been handed two life sentences after he was convicted of kidnapping and raping two women he promised to help. Mandla Dlamini who is a traditional healer from KwaDabeka was convicted in the Pinetown Regional Court.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said these incidents of rape occurred in August and September 2019. “In September 2019, Dlamini met his victim on a taxi to Port Shepstone. He lured her into believing that he was a traditional healer who could heal her of a bad omen that was plaguing her. “He promised to perform a cleansing ceremony which would be done at the victim’s home in Ixopo. After the cleansing was done, Dlamini persuaded the victim’s family to let her go with him to the beach in Durban where he was to perform further cleansing in the sea.

“After the second cleansing the victim was taken to Dlamini’s home in Claremont outside Pinetown where she was given a traditional concoction to drink and subsequently felt dizzy and passed out. When she regained consciousness she realised she had been raped, and she opened a rape case at KwaDabeka SAPS,” Gwala said. The second victim, a 27-year-old woman from Port Shepstone told police that Dlamini had come to her home to perform a cleansing ceremony and informed her family that he needed to take her to Durban to perform a further cleansing. “The same modus operandi was used on his second victim. She was locked in Dlamini’s home for several days and given a concoction to drink which made her dizzy and led to her collapsing. She eventually managed to escape and opened a rape case at KwaDabeka SAPS,” she said.

Gwala said a team of detectives from the Pinetown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit set up a sting operation that led to the arrest of Dlamini. “He had boarded a taxi from Empangeni to Durban to meet his “client” and when he alighted from the taxi he was arrested by the police on Warwick Avenue in Durban,“ Gwala said. Dlamini received an additional five years.