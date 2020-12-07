Two men assault suspect who allegedly stabbed girlfriend to death at tavern

Johannesburg - A 23-year-old man has just been released from hospital after two men who allegedly saw him stab his 30-year-old girlfriend to death assaulted him. The incident happened on Friday at Lokaleng village. The man has been under police guard and is expected to appear in the Taung Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder soon. According to Lieut-Col Amanda Funani of the North West police, the man and the victim were seen arguing before the latter was killed. “According to reports, the suspect stabbed the woman with a knife on the neck. The victim died while in transit to hospital. The suspect was also taken to hospital after being assaulted by two males who saw him stabbing the victim. “The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage and investigations into the matter continue.”

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieut-Gen Sello Kwena, condemned the incident, which occurred within the 16 Days Of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children.

He lauded the police for their quick response which resulted in the arrest of the alleged perpetrator and urged members of the community to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

The founder and chairperson of the Taung Men Against Gender Based Violence and Femicide Forum, Tebogo Mokgejane, has expressed shock and dismay at the brutal killing.

Mokgejane said what happened was heartbreaking, considering that it happened as as the country was observing the 16 Days Of Activism campaign.

“We have allowed Gender Based Violence to become the norm in our rural communities and that must change now. Women, young girls and children cannot continue to live with constant fear of being attacked and violated. Women must live free and should not have to protect themselves from men,” he said.

Mokgejane has called on the community of Taung to attend the memorial service for the deceased which will be on Thursday and also support her family.

“Men need to take the stand and show support towards the fight against gender based violence and femicide. This pandemic must end now and it can only cease to exist if we all work together as the community and all formations,” said Mokgejane.