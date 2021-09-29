Two nabbed after Durban mom hijacked at gunpoint during school run

Durban – Two men who allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and stole her vehicle while she was fetching her child from school have been arrested. Police said that on Tuesday at around midday the complainant was on Alan Paton Road picking up her child from school when a vehicle with unknown men stopped next to her vehicle.

“Two men alighted from the vehicle and pointed a firearm at her. “The suspects grabbed her car keys and fled the scene with her vehicle,” said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele. A case of car-jacking was opened at Umbilo SAPS.

Mbele said all police stations were alerted and told to be on the lookout. “The Umbilo Task Team was patrolling their policing area when they spotted two vehicles that were driving in a reckless manner. “The police officers tried to intercept the vehicles but the suspects sped off. A chase ensued and the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a wall. Two suspects, aged 22 and 23, were placed under arrest.