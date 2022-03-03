Two nabbed for killing a KZN family of four

POLICE have arrested two people in connection with the murder of a family of four in February. Among the deceased is a 15-year-old teenager.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, it is alleged that on February 23, just after 7.30pm, unknown armed men entered a home in Sabhuza in KwaMbonambi and fired shots at two family members aged 15 and 25. “Both victims were declared dead at the scene.” Three days later, at around 5am, unknown suspects allegedly entered the same home and fired multiple shots at a 40-year-old man.

“He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was declared dead at the scene.” Police said two people were injured and taken to hospital where a 48-year-old person died two days later. Gwala said since the murder, detectives worked tirelessly trying to put all the pieces together.

“Their hard work paid off when two suspects were arrested at Nseleni Reserve. The suspects aged aged 39 and 42 are expected to appear in the Empangeni Magistrate’s Court on Friday facing four charges of murder and one of attempted murder. “The 42-year-old suspect was found in possession of a pistol and he appeared in the Empangeni Magistrate’s Court for unlawful possession of a firearm.”