Two paramedics shot during robbery at a KwaMashu clinic remain in ICU

Durban - The KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has called on police to arrest the perpetrator who shot and injured two paramedics, in the early hours of Tuesday. The attempted robbery was at KwaMashu Community Health Centre in KwaMashu.

According to police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, it is alleged that at 1.48am, two paramedics were at a clinic in KwaMashu performing their duties when they were attacked by an armed man. “The suspect opened fire wounding a 55-year-old victim on the abdomen and the second victim, aged 50, attempted to fight the suspect but was shot on the chest. “The suspect jumped the fence when he spotted the security guards, leaving behind his 9mm pistol and two cellphones.

“The paramedics were conveyed to hospital for medical attention. Two counts of attempted murder were opened at KwaMashu police station for investigation.” According to a statement by the Department of Health, it is alleged the gunman gained access into the Emergency Medical Services base (situated inside KwaMashu CHC) by scaling a 1.8m perimeter fence. The suspect is alleged to have confronted a paramedic and demanded a cellphone who resisted. A scuffle ensued and the 55-year-old paramedic was shot in the abdomen.

After hearing the gunshot, other paramedics and security officials rushed out and got engaged in another tussle with the gunman, who fired another shot, hitting the second paramedic, aged 50, in the chest. The Department said the perpetrator, who is believed to be in his 20s, was eventually disarmed, but attempts to apprehend him did not succeed, as he fled from the scene, leaving his pistol and a jacket behind. The two injured paramedics were rushed to a Durban hospital and remain in ICU.

Reacting to the incident, MEC Simelane says she was shocked and disgusted. “We have learned of this incident with shock and dismay. It is spine-chilling to consider that these paramedics could have lost their lives over a mere cellphone. “We are, nevertheless, relieved that their lives have been spared, and hope that they make a speedy and full recovery.

“But incidents such as these are a sign of the times we live in. As society, we need to ask ourselves if this is the life we want to live – where criminals run amok and ordinary people’s lives are cheapened to a point that they can be killed over a cellphone. “It’s even worse when you consider that these paramedics were attacked at their place of work, which is supposed to be a sanctuary. “These are people who left their homes and came to work, with the understanding that emergencies happen at any time of day, and as paramedics they vowed to be there for their fellow countrymen in case they get sick or injured and need urgent medical attention. But this is the thanks they get.