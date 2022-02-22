Two people in serious condition after being stung by swarm of bees on KZN North Coast

DURBAN: One person will be airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after being attacked by a swarm of bees on the KZN North Coast. According to IPSS,the incident took place just after lunch in the Kwadukuza area.

Dylan Meyrick, head of IPSS, said five workers had been cleaning a roof when they came under attack. “One person is in a critical condition and is being stabilised by IPSS Advanced Life Support paramedics and will be flown via helicopter to a specialised facility for the further care they require.” Meyrick said another person was in a serious condition and was treated by IPSS Advanced Life Support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital.

“Three of the workers luckily escape with minor reactions; they were treated on scene but did not require being transported to hospital.” There have been a number of incident where people have been stung by bees in KZN. In January, six people were stung by a swarm of bees in Ballito while mowing lawns when they disturbed a bee hive. Two people were left in a critical condition.

Brandon Marimuthu, 31, of Newlands West, died in hospital after being stung by a swarm of bees in January. In another incident earlier this month, a group of workers on the KZN South Coast were stung by a swarm of bees while working with chainsaws in a garden. They escaped with minor injuries.