Two people shot dead in Phoenix following a shootout with police

DURBAN: Two people were fatally wounded and another person taken to hospital following a shootout with police in the early hours of this morning in Phoenix. According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, SAPS members spotted a suspicious vehicle travelling on northern drive, in Phoenix and activated blue lights and siren to stop the vehicle.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said the driver allegedly refused to stop. “SAPS members drove side on the side of him shouting for him to stop but he still failed.” Langa said it is alleged that when they stopped and a Sergeant police officer alighted from the vehicle and approached the suspects car, they fired shots at him injuring him on his leg.

“Suspects then opened fire and tried to escape. “SAPS members returned fire and two of the suspects were killed while one was taken to hospital.” Langa said two firearms were recovered from the suspects.

She said investigations were ongoing. SAPS police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said police are investigating charges of attempted murder and inquest. “More charges will be added at a later stage.”

In a separate incident earlier this month, a Verulam husband was shot and killed allegedly by police officers. It is alleged his wife was being dropped off by members from Verulam SAPS when someone asked for her number. There was an exchange of words and the husband was shot and died in hospital.