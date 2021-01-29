Two post offices in Durban robbed, suspect killed as he opens fire on guards

Durban - The Hawks are investigating robberies at two post offices in Durban this week. In the first incident, armed suspects entered the Amanzimtoti post office on Tuesday. According to Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo, the suspects allegedly used an axe to smash the counter glass to gain access to the cashiers. “The suspects then removed R 125 000 in cash and fled the scene in their getaway vehicle.” Mhlongo said police received information that the suspects fled the scene in a black Navara and headed towards Umbumbulu.

“A joint operation between K9 unit, ET Rapid Response and Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime unit was swiftly conducted.

“The suspects' vehicle was spotted in Umbumbulu area by ET Rapid Response members and the suspects allegedly fired shots towards the security guards who retaliated fatally wounding one suspect. An undisclosed amount of cash and an axe were recovered at the scene.”

Police arrested Sage Khowa, 39.

Mhlongo said Khowa has already made his first appearance in the Amanzimtoti Magistrate’s Court facing charges of armed robbery.

“He was remanded in custody and the case was postponed to February 4.”

In the second incident, five armed men entered the Tongaat Post Office on Thursday afternoon and two of them used a hammer to break open a wooden door.

“The suspects removed cash from the counters and fled the scene. No arrests have been made at this stage,” said Mhlongo.

IOL