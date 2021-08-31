Two RTI officers ambushed and killed on the N2, service pistols stolen

DURBAN: Two officers from the RTI were ambushed and killed on the N2 on Monday afternoon. KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni sent messages of condolences to the families of the officers

The officers, aged 36 and 48, were stationed at Mtubatuba RTI. They were on duty at the N2 onramp to Nkodibe at around 6:30pm when the killers ambushed them. “They were also dispossessed of their state service firearms,” Nkonyeni said.

“When this incident occurred the officers were seated in their car. “The matter was reported by a community member who also happens to be a member of the South African Police Service, after hearing gunshots. The victims were found dead on the scene.” MEC Nkonyeni said she was “extremely disheartened” by the senseless killings and urged police to speed up their investigation.