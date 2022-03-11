Two years behind bars for Potchefstroom traffic cop who solicited R2k bribes from speeding motorists

A Potchefstroom-based highway patrol officer convicted for soliciting bribes from motorists on the N12 between Potchefstroom and Klerksdorp, will spend two years behind bars. Zahid Bhayat ,44, was convicted for seeking bribes from motorists driving luxury vehicles and accusing them of exceeding the speed limit.

Police spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said Bhayat would then threaten to arrest them for the speed violation. “But also subsequently demand a payment of no less than R2000 to cancel the speed reading.” The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit launched investigations into the matter following a complaint that was received.

“On 12 December 2017 Bhayat was arrested and was released on R2000 bail.” Bhayat made a series of court appearances until he was sentenced to four years imprisonment half of which was suspended for five years, resulting in an effective two years in prison. IOL