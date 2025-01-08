UCT’s Professor Robert J Wilkinson receives OBE for groundbreaking infectious disease research

UCT Vice-Chancellor Professor Mosa Moshabela expressed immense pride at Professor Robert J Wilkinson being named an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for groundbreaking infectious disease research. Wilkinson, an honorary professor in the University of Cape Town’s Department of Medicine, was announced in the United Kingdom’s New Year Honours List 2025, and is being awarded “for services to infectious disease research”.

This honour underscores the global impact of Wilkinson’s work in tackling one of the world’s most pressing health challenges: tuberculosis (TB). His pioneering research into the complex interplay between the immune system and TB has advanced its diagnosis, management, and outcomes, contributing significantly to global health. Reflecting on this achievement, Wilkinson said: “Although awards are made to individuals, in my case, this reflects my fortune in working with hundreds of excellent people over many years to foster high-quality research and a good research culture. “In my acceptance of this award, I ask that these colleagues interpret this award as an endorsement of their great contribution in tackling infectious diseases in Africa.”

Moshabela expressed that Wilkinson’s OBE is a testament to his remarkable contributions to science and humanity. “His dedication to infectious disease research has not only saved lives but has also elevated Africa’s role in solving global health challenges. At UCT, we are immensely proud to have him as part of our community, and this award reflects the values of excellence and impact that we strive for. “His work has enhanced the quality of life of individuals and communities and addresses key challenges facing society. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Professor Wilkinson and his collaborators on this well-deserved recognition.”

British High Commissioner to South Africa, Antony Phillipson, also commented: “I am delighted to see that Professor Wilkinson has been awarded this honour by His Majesty King Charles. “The science and research links between South Africa and the UK are a key pillar of our modern-day partnership, and he has done much to deepen and strengthen them through his extensive work on infectious diseases. Many congratulations from us all in the UK in South Africa network.” As a career scientist, Professor Wilkinson’s influence spans over three decades of groundbreaking research. His illustrious career began in 1993, and he has since authored over 400 scientific papers, with more than 26 000 citations to his name. His extensive contributions to academia have been recognised with numerous accolades, including:

An A1 South African National Research Foundation rating,

The South African Medical Research Council Gold Medal,

An International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease scientific prize,

Election to The Academy of Medical Sciences (United Kingdom). At UCT, Wilkinson established the Clinical Infectious Diseases Research Initiative (2008–2017), which later transformed into the Wellcome Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Africa (CIDRI-Africa). Under his leadership, this initiative has become a Wellcome-funded Discovery Research Platform for Infection, contributing to UCT’s position as Africa's leading hub for infectious disease research. In addition to his research, Professor Wilkinson has championed science capacity building in Africa. He has supervised or co-supervised numerous postdoctoral scientists and doctoral students, most of whom are women and many from underrepresented groups.