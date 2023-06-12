UIF welcomes arrests of six suspects for R2 million fraud in North West

Johannesburg – The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), has welcomed the arrests of six suspects from the North West province who allegedly defrauded the fund of R2 million. The suspects, including two former employees of the Department of Employment and Labour, were apprehended by the police’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on June 10.

This comes after the preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects operated a syndicate that acted as an agency that recruited unemployed people in the province. The unsuspecting job applicants were then made to complete UIF claim forms as former employees of Impala Platinum Mine as well as Anglo Gold Ashanti Mine for unemployment benefits. They allegedly then processed claims and defrauded the entity over R2 million. The suspects appeared in the Mahikeng District Court on Monday facing charges of fraud, money laundering, and theft.

Commissioner of UIF, Teboho Maruping, has welcomed the latest arrests and has praised the investigators for their relentless efforts to bring an end to fraud and corruption at the UIF. “It would seem that criminals think the UIF is an easy target for fraud and corruption, when we are not. Our Risk and Anti-Fraud Unit will continue to monitor Labour Centres and in so doing work with law enforcement agencies to decisively deal with fraud and corruption committed by members of the public and government officials who enable it. “Until the day arrives when the criminality towards the UIF stops, we will continue to catch and send perpetrators to prison, and we will maintain our call to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to propose harsh sentences to the courts as a means of deterrence,” Maruping said.