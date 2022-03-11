Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, March 11, 2022

Ukraine says 78 children have been killed since Russia invaded

Published 1h ago

LVIV, Ukraine: At least 78 children have been killed in Ukraine since Russian invaded.

This is according to Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova.

Speaking of Friday, Denisova said fighting around the southern city of Mariupol, the eastern town of Volnovakha and the town of Irpin in the Kyivregion meant the authorities had not been able to establish how many people had been killed or wounded in those places.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there had been some progress in Moscow's talks with Ukraine, but provided no details.

"There are certain positive shifts, negotiators on our side tell me," Putin said in a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, adding that talks continued "practically on a daily basis".

Putin did not elaborate, but said in the televised remarks that he would go into more detail with Lukashenko.

Reuters

