UKZN closes its Howard Campus until further notice

Durban: The University of KwaZulu-Natal had decided to shut its Howard College campus and urged students to remain at home. Normah Zondo, the executive director of UKZN corporate relations said the decision was taken as large groups of individuals gathered outside Gate 1.

“This is, therefore, a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of university staff, students and property.” She said no one would be allowed to enter the campus until further notice. “This applies to all individuals, including staff and students who are in possession of valid university access permits, and includes, returning and new students, who would be coming onto this campus for residence purposes.”

She urged all students to remain at home. “The university will formally advise staff and students when they shall be permitted to access and return to this campus. “Only Risk Management Services and other law enforcement agencies will continue to have right of access and to be on this campus for security purposes and to monitor the situation.”