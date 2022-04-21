Umbilo man critical after being shot in attempted hijacking

Durban – Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and car theft after a man was shot in Umbilo on Wednesday evening. According to Garrith Jamieson, from ALS Paramedics, the incident took place on Bartle Road in Umbilo just before 8pm.

Story continues below Advertisment

“ALS Paramedics Medical Services responded to multiple calls of a shooting incident on Bartle Road near Stellawood Road in the Umbilo area. “On arrival they found a male believed to be in his sixties had been shot during a shooting incident. “The man sustained critical injuries and was stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being transported to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment.”

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the complainant alleged that he was at his place of residence with his family when he heard noise from outside and went out to investigate. “He was accosted by three unknown suspects who demanded vehicle keys.” She said one person was shot at and taken to hospital.

Story continues below Advertisment

All three suspects fled on foot. IOL