UMkhonto weSizwe Party suspends senior KZN legislature members over irregularities allegations

UMkhonto weSizwe Party has suspended its senior members from the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature. In a statement issued by the national party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, the party has placed its chief whip Dr Kwazi Mbanjwa, Thobani Zuma, and Sifiso Zuma on immediate suspension from their positions pending the disciplinary hearings.

Ndhlela said President Jacob Zuma and the National High Command have decided to suspend the three. For the allegations of irregularities and transgressions of the party’s constitution, however, the party did not specify which irregularities and transgressions the members had allegedly committed except to say their matters have been referred to the party’s national prosecutor where they will be required to make representations in the disciplinary hearing. “Dr Kwazi Mbanjwa will be immediately removed as Chief Whip and suspended as a member of the KZN Provincial legislature pending the outcomes of the disciplinary process. Thobani Zuma has also been suspended as a member of the KZN Provincial legislature with immediate effect, pending the outcomes of a disciplinary process. Sifiso Zuma has been issued with a cautionary suspension as caucus manager with immediate effect, pending the outcomes of the disciplinary process,” read the statement.

The party further warned that it has zero tolerance for ill-disciplined behaviour and recalcitrant conduct from its members. “These comrades are advised to present their cases accordingly to the National Disciplinary Committee in their respective disciplinary processes. As an organisation that aims to ensure that it reflects discipline and accountability through its members, the party must demonstrate its ability to lead society with dignity and integrity from within its own ranks,” concludes the statement. Zuma, who is also related to former president Jacob Zuma, was a strong ANC member in the Moses Mabhida region, which includes Pietermaritzburg, Richmond, Mooi River, and Howick before defecting to the MK Party.