Umzinto community activist claims residents were shot at during peaceful protest over ongoing water shortages

According to community activist Ash Moodley, residents have been without constant water supply since November 4.

Durban: A memorandum has been handed to Ugu Municipality over ongoing water shortages in Umzinto.

“There are days when we don’t have water for almost four days at a time.

“It is become impossible to live and function. Water is a basic human right,” said Moodley.

“The purpose of this peaceful protest is to get our water restored to our taps. A delegation of community leaders from all areas will meet the Ugu mayor and her management team, to hand over a memorandum to Ugu. In this memorandum there are views of the community and suggestions from stakeholders who have possible solutions to the inhumane situation we are facing.