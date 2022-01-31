Umzinto community activist claims residents were shot at during peaceful protest over ongoing water shortages
Durban: A memorandum has been handed to Ugu Municipality over ongoing water shortages in Umzinto.
According to community activist Ash Moodley, residents have been without constant water supply since November 4.
“There are days when we don’t have water for almost four days at a time.
“It is become impossible to live and function. Water is a basic human right,” said Moodley.
“The purpose of this peaceful protest is to get our water restored to our taps. A delegation of community leaders from all areas will meet the Ugu mayor and her management team, to hand over a memorandum to Ugu. In this memorandum there are views of the community and suggestions from stakeholders who have possible solutions to the inhumane situation we are facing.
“We will be blocking roads and standing with plaque cards. All residents are unarmed and only there peacefully to show the plight that we are facing and the duress that we are understand as human beings.”
Moodley said that during the protests some innocent residents were shot at.
“We want police to arrest these perpetrators.”
Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said at 04:00 on Monday, about 150 people blockaded all the entrances to Umzinto town.
“They are blocking the road with burning tyres. The roads are still closed. Police are at the scene to monitor and stabilise the situation. One of the community members was shot on the leg and sustained injuries. Police are still searching for the suspect involved.”
