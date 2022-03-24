Undocumented German conned of R200K while trying to secure SA residency

Pretoria – An undocumented German national was allegedly swindled of out almost R200 000 by a man who claimed that he could help him acquire permanent residence documents in South Africa. The Hawks said they nabbed Alfred Godfrey Kgakile Chaane, 50, and he appeared in the Modimolle Regional Court on allegations of fraud.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said Chaane allegedly approached an undocumented German national in 2016. “He identified himself as an immigration consultant and promised to assist him to apply for permanent residency in South African at a fee.” It is alleged that the German national paid the accused an amount of R177 000 on different dates.

“The victim became worried when he did not receive the services that he had paid for and reported the matter to the police. A case of fraud was opened and later transferred the docket to the Hawks for further investigation,” Maluleke said. “A thorough investigation was conducted, and consequently the accused was arrested.” Chaane was granted R1 500 bail, and his case was postponed to May 10.

“Investigations are afoot to ascertain if the accused is really an immigration consultant as he claimed,” Maluleke said. Last year, an immigration officer from the Eastern Cape was arrested on charges of extortion after he allegedly demanded a bribe from illegal immigrants following their arrest. Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, provincial spokesperson for the Hawks said Lwandiswa Kolanisi, 40, stationed at the East London home affairs offices appeared in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court.

It was alleged that on October 22, 2020, three illegal immigrants were arrested during a joint operation between the Department of Home Affairs and the South African Police Service (SAPS) in and around the Mdantsane area outside East London. Mgolodela said Kolanisi allegedly demanded a bribe of R2 000 from each of the arrested suspects in order to release them as they were being processed as detainees. She said a total of R6 000 was alleged to have been paid to the officer in cash and on the same day the suspects were released and the release was unlawful.

