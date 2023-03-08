Unisa registrar probed for sexual harassment

THE Registrar of the University of South Africa (Unisa) Professor Steward Mothata has been accused of sexual harassment and abuse of power by the former deputy director of records management. An investigation by the Falcons has unearthed documents revealing the nature of the sexual harassment allegations against Mothata that were brought to the attention of the Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Puleng LenkaBula who after receiving the disturbing complaint on March 15, 2022, referred the matter to the council – which is the institution’s highest decision-making body on March 19, 2022.

According to the letter sent to LenkaBule, titled “A CRY FOR HELP” Ngwanaphalama Margaret More detailed the sexual advances she was subjected to by Mothata who was at the time the deputy registrar. “I write this letter with a sad heart to you reporting sexual harassment encounters and abuse of power I had with the current university registrar, which cost me my job at Unisa. I was appointed in 2019 on a fixed-term contract as a deputy director: records management. “Prior to 2019, I used to work for Unisa for a period of 18 years until I left in 2011 for personal development. My rejoining Unisa came as a result of being head-hunted back in order to restore and restabilise records management…

“When I assumed my position, I was reporting directly to the deputy registrar, who at the time was Prof Matoane Steward Mothata. I worked with him for a period of almost a year before the university registrar’s portfolio. When I assumed duty, Prof Mothata made several sexual advancements which I vehemently rejected. His behavior carried on for some time, to which I was under the impression that since I kept on rejecting, he would desist,” read the letter. More stated in the letter that on January 15 and 16, 2020, the registrar’s office held its annual summit at Kievits Kroon, where on the evening of January 15, 2020, the summit finished late, and Mothata allegedly offered to book her accommodation closer to his as he was worried about her safety. “At first, I rejected the offer because of my understanding of his prior attempts, however, after telling him of my discomfort with that, he insisted and promised not to make any unwanted moves and that he was just doing it out of caring which is one of the 11 Cs +1.

“I then agreed to the offer, but as I was exiting the bathroom, I found him half naked and he tried to sleep with me. I then pushed him back and told him that if (he) continues with his behaviour I will lay a charge against him. He immediately left the room. I did not report the incident since I thought he got the message.” In her complaint against Mothata, she added: “The sexual comments subsided in a subtle way although he passively continued. There were instances where he would attempt to kiss me and in some, touch my breast, or comment about my body, and his actions continued to make me uncomfortable.” More revealed that Mothata would call her almost every day during odd hours and pretended that the late-night calls were about urgent office matters, adding that Mothata’s behaviour caused problems in her relationship with her life partner.

“In December 2020, we held the face-to-face graduations and on one of the days when we concluded the evening session, which ended at 22h00, he again attempted to make sexual advances by offering to accompany me to the parking lot and telling me that he misses me. “Knowing his past tendencies, I pushed back and asked one of my male colleagues, who was in the vicinity and witnessed Prof Mothata’s intentions, to accompany me to the parking lot… The next morning, he told me that if I still want to keep my job, I must consider that my behaviour towards him could be career-limiting. “Since that incident until March 2021, I stayed away from him except on work-related matters although I was not reporting directly to him. On March 12, 2021, was perplexed to receive a call from HR: ER, informing me of my immediate suspension of which allegations I was unaware,” read the letter.

Furthermore, More alleged that Mothata orchestrated her suspension knowing very well that her fixed-term contract was expiring end of April 2021. She also stated that although an independent disciplinary inquiry committee exonerated her from any wrongdoing, Mothata refused to renew her fixed-term contract, which was already prepared and awaiting the relevant signatures pending the outcome of the disciplinary hearing. LenkaBula confirmed having received a complaint eleven months ago and said due to her limited powers, she referred the matter to the council.

“As principal and vice-chancellor, accounting officer, and a woman, I acted in line with my obligations and conscience. The alleged perpetrator, although a member of the management committee and accountable to me for purposes of performance management, is appointed by the council and partially reports to the council. “In this sense, I have concurrent functions and powers with council and therefore in the instance of alleged transgressions of any kind, I must report to and act with the concurrence of council,” said LenkaBula. The chair of the council James Maboa said the matter was a very sensitive and serious matter, adding that it was receiving the necessary attention at the council.