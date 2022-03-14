University of Limpopo lecturer shot dead while on his morning jog

Pretoria – Police in Limpopo have launched a search for assailants who shot and killed a 51-year-old university lecturer while he was jogging along Munik Road next to Sterpark suburb in Polokwane. Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the academic was killed on Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The victim, identified as Professor Saber Tayob Mohammed, a lecturer at the University of Limpopo who is also said to be a chartered accountant, was reportedly jogging when a white VW Polo drove past him and then made a U-turn,” Mojapelo said. “The said vehicle stopped next to him and a passenger disembarked and shot the victim several times at point blank (range). The suspects quickly drove off from the scene.” Acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers has called on community members with information regarding the murder to come forward and assist police in the investigations.

The motive of the incident has not been established at this stage. “Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to contact Warrant Officer Joseph Malebana on 072 492 9635 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111,” the SAPS said. “Callers may opt to remain anonymous and any information received will be treated with strict confidentiality.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Last month, four alleged armed robbers who were arrested following a shootout with police in Musina, Limpopo, appeared before the Musina Magistrate’s Court. At the time, Mojapelo said during a shoot-out with the alleged criminals, one of the alleged assailants, 28 years old, was fatally shot. IOL