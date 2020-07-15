Unlicensed firearm seized in Joburg CBD after cops nab suspect who threatened security guard

Pretoria - The South African Police Service in Johannesburg central have arrested a 55-year-old man for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said on Wednesday. “A security guard was at work at Keten House building, corner of Wanderers and Plein Street, and when he went to his room, he saw a male following him. "When he asked him what he wanted there, (the unidentified man) pulled out a firearm and pointed it at him (the security guard). He screamed for help and the community came to his rescue,” said Mbele. “Police were stopped on the street and they managed to apprehend a suspect. A firearm with live ammunition was recovered and a bunch of keys. "Preliminary investigations revealed that the firearm was reported stolen at the Johannesburg Central Police on the 12th of March 2020.”

Mbele said investigations were under way and the arrested man would soon appear soon in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

A firearm and a bunch of keys have been seized by police in the Johannesburg CBD. Photo: SAPS

On Tuesday, Mbele said the SAPS in the Johannesburg central business district have arrested three suspects for the possession of unlicensed firearms.

Two of the three, aged between 30 and 34 years, were arrested at the Wanderers taxi rank, while the third was apprehended at the Park Station bus terminal, said Mbele.

“Police were busy with their routine crime-prevention duties at a taxi rank when they searched passengers inside a taxi (travelling) to Harding in KwaZulu-Natal. Two passengers were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.”

Another passenger was also found with an unlicensed firearm on a bus bound for Cape Town.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were once arrested for crimes ranging from attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms.”

Mbele said the firearms would be sent for ballistic testing to determine whether they had been used in committing violent crimes.