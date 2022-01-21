Update: 13 people rescued from burning building in the Durban CBD

Durban: Thirteen people have been rescued from a burning building in the Durban city centre on Friday, paramedics confirmed. According to Kyle van Reenen from Emer-G-Med Paramedics they were treated for injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

“No children were found or injured. No fatalities were reported,” he said. The fire started in building Pixley Kaseme (West Street) where many Chinese traders operate from.

A high-angle rescue system is being used. Picture: Emer-G-Med The scene is still active. Van Reenen said smoke could be seen billowing out of the building.

“Firefighters are busy with a high angle rescue system,” Van Reenen said. Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said one person was currently being treated on scene. “There are believed to be more casualities,” Jamieson said.