Update: Dog bitten by boomslang and given anti-venom is ’eating and happy’

Durban: Mahogany, a corgi from Greytown that was bitten by a venomous boomslang is on the road to recovery. On Wednesday, Durban snake catcher Jason Arnold rushed off to Greytown with an anti-venom after hearing that the dog was bitten the day before.

Arnold said he had received a call from the family that the snake had been attacked and killed, and the dog was bitten in the process. The dog was taken to the vet and, at the time not eating, was lethargic and had pale gums. Dashing to Greytown, Arnold said he was hoping to save the dog’s life.

“He said while there was a window period to administer anti-venom, things were looking promising. “By Thursday morning, the vet informed me that the dog is up and about and eating and happy. “They are going to just monitor her for the day for blood clots.”