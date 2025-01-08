UPDATE: Five suspects arrested at Mandela’s home in Johannesburg

The esteemed Nelson Mandela home was turned into a crime scene after the arrest of five suspects — one woman and four men — at the historic family residence in Houghton, Johannesburg, on Wednesday. A suspected stolen vehicle and an unlicensed firearm were both found at the premises and these items are now subject to a criminal investigation.

The identity of the suspects, who are being held at the Norwood police station, are still mostly unknown. One of Mandela’s grandsons, whose identity is known to Independent Media but has not been made public since he has not yet appeared in court, is believed to be among those detained. The group reportedly consists of two Indian men, a white woman, and two black men, adding layers of intrigue to an already complex case. According to reports from Vision Tactical, a private security company, their team, alongside members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), successfully apprehended the suspects after a stolen motor vehicle was located at the former president’s home.

“Members of our team and police are currently at the scene where suspects have been apprehended and found in possession of a stolen motor vehicle at the house of former president Nelson Mandela,” the security firm reported in a statement. Upon their arrival, police quickly cordoned off the area to facilitate an efficient investigation. Some members of the media gathered outside, were informed by police to allow forensic teams the necessary space to conduct their work without interruption. As members of the media awaited an address by the police and members of the tactical unit, one SAPS officer remarked: “Let us give our forensic team space and time to do their job, and we will still call you to continue doing your work. You know how things work with the police. Please allow us some space,” he said.

As more information is awaited from the police regarding the specifics of the arrests and their potential links to broader criminal activities, community members remain on edge as indicated by some of the neighbours who spoke on conditions of anonymity while the police continued with their investigations. A gardener, who works at a nearby house said that as he was making his way to his employer he heard some noises around the house. “Well, to tell you the truth, I was not aware that this is a Mandela house. However, this morning at around 8am, as I was coming in to start work, I heard noises. I saw one police van and thought maybe this was a family dispute. To know that a stolen vehicle was found here is surprising,” the man said.

Another neighbour, who was on his way back from his morning jog said the house was temporarily abandoned. “Nothing of this has happened ever since I have been staying here for over 10 years. What I know is that this home was properly maintained and guarded when Mandela was still alive. I had hopes that things would improve and now I am not so sure,” he said. Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, in a statement revealed that its Tactical Response Unit received information from a vehicle tracking company regarding the location of a white Toyota Corolla that was hijacked in the early hours of the morning along Louis Botha Avenue in Oaklands.

“Acting on this information, officers proceeded to a residence in Houghton, previously owned by former president Nelson Mandela. Upon entering the property, officers recovered the hijacked vehicle and apprehended four individuals: three males and one female. Another individual believed to be the fifth suspect was also apprehended at the residence. “A subsequent search of the premises resulted in the recovery of one unlicensed firearm. Preliminary information suggests that the female occupant is renting the property and is acquainted with the three male suspects,” he said. “They will be facing charges of possession of a hijacked motor vehicle and possession of an unlicensed firearm. It is with relief that we can confirm that the victim of the hijacking is safe and unharmed,” Fihla said