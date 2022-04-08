Update: Man who fell from 4th floor of uMhlanga apartment in ICU

Durban: A 24-year-old man who plummeted from the fourth floor window of a uMhlanga apartment remains in the intensive care unit of a Durban hospital. According to Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911 spokesperson, the patient is in a serious but stable condition.

He said the patient underwent life-saving surgery on Thursday night. The incident took place in Lagoon Drive just after 9.3am on Thursday. Netcare 911 paramedics found the man lying on the concrete below. “Paramedics assessed the patient who was found to have sustained critical injuries.

“He was treated on the scene by Netcare 911 emergency care practitioners and once stabilised was rushed through to a local hospital. Circumstances surrounding the fall are unknown. IOL