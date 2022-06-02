Upington community frantically searching for missing boy, 5

Cape Town - Residents from Upington in the Northern Cape have been frantically searching for a missing child since Tuesday. Five-year-old Leverno Marthin van Wyk from Louisvale mysteriously disappeared while playing with friends.

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking to IOL, his uncle, Maxwell van Wyk said the Grade R pupil came home from school after 12.30pm and just dropped his school bag and left to go play. “He and his cousin and another friend went to play. “They went to play at the train tracks where we were told more friends met up with them to play.

“Later, the little cousin came home and she said Leverno was still playing with his friends,” Van Wyk said. He said concern grew as the young boy did not come home and when he arrived home from work after 4pm, Leverno’s mother, Lie-en van Wyk was already searching for her son. Leverno is one of five children.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We searched all over and between friends there had been conflicting stories about who was playing with him at the time. “But, one thing all the friends do say is they do not know what happened to him,” Van Wyk said. He told IOL the family and members of the community frantically searched for Leverno until 2am on Wednesday morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

After resting, they went back to searching for the boy. “I don’t know how to describe what the family is going through. I need to be strong because I am also the contact person. “Lie-En, I must say, is very strong. She is currently with social workers who have taken her to open a case at the police station.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We just want him to come home safely,” the uncle said. If anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of little Leverno Marthin van Wyk, please contact Maxwell van Wyk on 076 420 8183 or Mrs Solomons on 069 120 3804. [email protected]