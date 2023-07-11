US gives Eskom R24 million to expand the national grid

Just two months after the United States accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms to aid its war in Ukraine, the country has given Eskom R24 million. The grant was awarded to the state entity to fund necessary expertise and technical assistance to expand and strengthen the country’s power grid.

The US Trade and Development Agency today signed an agreement with Eskom that will see the power utility being awarded US$1.3 million for exploring new technologies, including green power. This deal comes on the same day that Eskom announced load shedding will be ramped up to Stage 4 – and at a time when the country is gripped by a cold front. In August, the USTDA announced its support of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) that was established between South Africa and several developed countries, including the United States, in 2020. The JETP included an initial offer of R159 billion to help fund the country’s transition from coal to renewable energy. This funding was provided by France, Germany, the US, the UK, and the European Union.