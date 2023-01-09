UThukela explains water cuts that hit Estcourt during festive period

Durban - The IFP-run UThukela district municipality has attributed the water shortage that hit the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands town of Estcourt over the festive season to an illegal go-slow by municipal workers. The embattled district municipality is tasked with providing water and sanitation to the Alfred Duma (Ladysmith), Okhahlamba (Bergville) and Inkosi Langalibalele local municipalities.

Over the festive season, the towns of Estcourt, Winterton, Bergiville and Ladysmith were hit by crippling water shortages. The worse hit town was Estcourt where water tankers in Escourt would often arrive very late, prompting some residents to contemplate staging a public protest. A businessman based in Estcourt who asked not to be named told IOL that water service was briefly restored on Sunday.

“Water briefly came out of taps and brought relief to residents, however, that was short-lived as soon after that, the taps were dry again,” he said. Thys Jv Rensberg, uThukela Water Crisis Coordinator who is also a DA (Democratic Alliance) councillor in the area said the crisis left residents feeling neglected. “The DA in Uthukela has noted the many water outages over the holiday season experienced in Ladysmith and Estcourt.

“‘Many communities spend hours, to days without water during the hot summer months. “Uthukela has yet again failed to ensure adequate staff and response teams are on the ground to ensure and swift and urgent response to water issues. A caring and responsible government is owed to the communities in UThukela,” Rensberg said. Bongani Mnguni, the manager in the office of the district mayor, said the Estcourt case was a special one and should they have not brought in a crack team from Ladysmith, things could have been worse.

“The workers in Estcourt engaged in a strike over PPE (personal protective equipment) and went on a strike. “The issue was resolved and the PPEs are on their way, we are just waiting for the supplier to deliver them. “When that strike ended, some workers continues with a go slow, thus affecting the provision of water in the municipality.

“That is what caused the water challenge in Estcourt over the festive season,” Mnguni said to IOL on Monday. Mnguni also said what has worsened the water crisis in the district is the vandalism of infrastructure put in place in several areas. “We have a serious challenge of water infrastructure. One example is that of Winterton where a water station was broken into just before it could be commissioned and all pumps were stolen.