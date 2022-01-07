Uvongo Beach remains closed to bathers despite decrease in toxicity levels

Durban: Uvongo Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast is still closed to the public, despite a decrease in toxicity levels. According to The Department of Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs, the beach, which was closed on December 30, will remain closed to the public until water quality results reflect acceptable readings.

The beach was closed following a sewer spill that contaminated the seawater. This was as a result of damage to two sewage pump stations at the Masinenge Low-Cost Housing project. “The Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria toxicity levels remain above the permissible threshold of 500. However, the latest results, especially for the sea and lagoon, are showing a substantial decrease in the water pollution,” said the office of the MEC in a statement.

The Department said results from a test conducted on January 5 shows that the E.coli reading for Uvongo River below the Masinenge impact point was 5700. Uvongo lagoon had shown a reading of 2700 from 8700 while the sea was at 1000from 5900. “A multi-departmental team that has been on the ground since the incident occurred has reported that there is no further spillage visible on site.