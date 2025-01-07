Van Reenen’s Pass tragedy: 17 dead, one survivor as investigation begins

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements is plagued by questions after a multi-vehicle crash claimed the lives of 17 people at Van Reenen’s Pass on Monday night. The department has launched an investigation into the causes of the accident involving a truck and a minibus.

The passengers were travelling from Qumbu in the Eastern Cape to Johannesburg in Gauteng, in a taxi affiliated with Uncedo Taxi Association. The truck belongs to Pangolin Logistics. Initially, it was reported that 18 people had died, however, the department clarified that investigations revealed that there were 18 passengers, including the driver.

Seventeen people were declared dead at the scene of the crash. The victims are seven men, three women, three boys, and four girls. Only one person survived, a girl. KZN Department of Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said: “I requested the HoD and the entire team to visit the brave little girl in hospital. We are comforted by the fact that she is recovering.”

Duma thanked health-care workers for ensuring the provision of quality healthcare. He also extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families. “At this stage, we wish to indicate that according to the owner of the minibus taxi, the families of the deceased have been identified and notified,” Duma said.

“Arrangements are being made by the owner and Uncedo Taxi Association for family members to travel to Ladysmith to identify their loved ones.” Duma also said a second crash involved a silver Renault Clio with two occupants who were driving from Durban. “They unfortunately drove over the bodies of passengers who were flung out of the minibus taxi,” Duma said.

“The two occupants were not injured.” A technical team led by Department of Transport Head Siboniso Mbhele, the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), and the South African National Road Agency (Sanral) met with the South African Police Service (SAPS) under the leadership of Major General Gonya, the cluster commander of Thukela District. Law enforcement authorities inspect the truck and minibus taxi involved in a crash that claimed 17 lives. | Supplied The truck and minibus taxi

Duma said there were conflicting reports about the truck driver’s details and location. “We wish to report that according to our quick investigation, the truck driver is a foreign national, Mr N. Mbedezi, a 37-year-old from Zimbabwe,” Duma stated. He said it was raining heavily and it was dark and misty when the crash happened.

He said that at approximately 8.32pm, on the N3 at Van Reenen’s Pass, a collision took place between a truck (super link with two trailers) with registration number HCP391L (horse) FZW587L, FZW604L (trailer) and a Toyota minibus registration number KX06ZBGP. The truck had only one occupant — the driver, and it was carrying two sealed bins. The minibus was towing a trailer (JWP564EC) with 18 passengers – the driver included.

According to Duma, the minibus taxi was driving from Durban to Johannesburg, while the truck driver was travelling from Johannesburg to Durban. “At the time of the collision, the truck was driving in the fast lane on the southbound, whilst the minibus was driving in the fast lane, northbound,” Duma said. What caused the crash?

Duma said: From the video footage obtained during this initial stage of the investigation, it is very clear that the minibus lost control, swerved toward the right oncoming traffic lane, and collided with the truck head-on. The cause of the minibus is unknown at this stage, but we strongly suspect the following: heavy rainfall, speed, vehicle defect, or driver negligence. “The second phase of the investigation will focus on point number two.” The truck driver

Duma said: “We remain concerned about the fact that the driver of the trucking company contacted the owner of Pangolin Logistics before disappearing.” “We are asking ourselves too many questions. Who assisted him in disappearing from such a remote area and at night?” Duma asked. He thanked KZN police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, for ensuring an experienced investigator supported by experienced detectives is assigned to execute the following crucial stages of the investigation.