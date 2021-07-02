Verulam mom stabbed, body discovered on kitchen floor

Durban: KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a Verulam woman was found dead in her home on Thursday afternoon. “It is alleged that at 4.30pm, a body of Ormilla Samath, 62, was found with stab wounds in Everest Heights,” said KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.” Reaction Unit SA boss Prem Balram said Ormilla Samdath’s body was discovered in her kitchen at her home in Olivine Road, Everest Heights. “A male contacted Reaction Unit South Africa at 3.48pm, requesting a well-being check at a residence after he failed to make telephonic contact with his sister.

“Reaction Officers proceeded to the residence. On arrival, (they) interviewed tenants who stated they had last seen the elderly female the day before.” Balram said the Reaction officer noticed blood by the kitchen door. He peered through the window and saw her lying on the floor. He forced open the door to gain access. “Upon examination, Samdath was found to have sustained at least six stab wounds to her body and blunt force trauma to her head and face. She showed no signs of life and was pronounced deceased.”