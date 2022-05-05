Verulam neighbour killed by house robbers fleeing the scene

Durban: A 50-year-old man was killed in Verulam allegedly by suspects fleeing a home invasion in the early hours of Thursday morning. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, four men had allegedly entered a home near the Dawncrest area armed with firearms and knives.

Story continues below Advertisment

“According to the victim, whose home was robbed, the four suspected accosted him, and they stole a television set, cellphones and other household items before fleeing. “The victim exited his residence to seek assistance when he located his neighbour lying in the pathway. “The neighbour had sustained stab wounds. It is believed that the deceased was stabbed by the robbers as they were making their getaway.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Balram said paramedics examined the male and found that he had a stab wound to his back and was declared deceased on the scene. SAPS have been approached for comment. IOL