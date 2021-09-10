Verulam tuckshop owner accused of raping girl, 5, and giving her R10

Durban: A 34-year-old Verulam man is in police custody after he allegedly raped a five-year-old child in a toilet and gave her R10. It is alleged that on the afternoon of August 11, the child, who lives in an informal settlement, went to the toilet, which is situated outside her home in Oaklands.

The man, who has a tuckshop nearby, allegedly entered the toilet, raped her and gave her R10. The child told her friend, who in turn informed the girl’s mother. The mother, 37, who has a fruit and vegetable stall, said when she arrived home that day a group of children surrounded her. “They asked me if my daughter told me who gave her R10. So I asked them what was going on. None of them wanted to speak. I turned to my daughter and she began to cry. I asked her if she stole the money and she reluctantly told me what happened.”

She said she called the police and her daughter was taken to the hospital to be examined. The mother said her daughter was on ARV medication and antibiotics to prevent infection. She said her child struggled to cope. “From the time it happened, she has been urinating on herself all the time, even if she is sitting or playing. She now has to wear diapers. She is also scared to use the toilet. We have to sleep with the light on because she wakes up suddenly.”