Vet, then vote: Candidates nominated from the floor will be vetted during conference

The ANC’s Electoral Commission known as the “Elexions” says it is concerned that the vetting process during the 55th ANC elective conference may cause havoc. However, the commission is prepared to run a tight ship with individuals nominated from the floor required to undergo a vetting process before being accepted as candidates. At previous conferences, individuals could be nominated and elected without having to be vetted during the conference. However, the former liberation movement’s “Elexions” Commission headed by former president Kgalema Motlanthe has indicated that things would be done differently as the vetting would take place immediately after a nominated candidate reached the threshold.

Story continues below Advertisement

“For the candidates who are not on the list and nominated from the floor, and he or she accepted and reached the threshold, we will ask those candidates to wait so we conduct the vetting before the voting process can proceed,” said the commission’s secretary, Chief Livhuwani Matsila. The ANC’s electoral rules, adopted recently by the NEC ahead of the nomination process, exclude members who have been convicted and have served a prison sentence from standing for NEC positions. Preparations including the vetting process that is likely to further divide the party have already been rocked by drama. Party veteran NEC member and critic of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Tony Yengeni, was last week disqualified from standing for any position at the conference. He took his party head-on and successfully appealed his disqualification, forcing the Elexions Committee to reconsider its decision.

Among those disqualified, it is alleged that a former Higher Education deputy minister, Mduduzi Manana, who was in 2017 sentenced to one year in jail or a R100 000 fine for assaulting two women at a Johannesburg nightclub was also disqualified. Manana’s disqualification came a few days after the former Social Development minister, Bathabile Dlamini, and NEC member Yengeni were disqualified from standing for ANC positions after the party said they had been charged and convicted on various criminal counts. The electoral commission said to Dlamini that her conviction on charges of perjury and a sentence of four years or a fine of R200 000 made her unsuitable to stand for any party position.

Story continues below Advertisement