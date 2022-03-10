Victims of alleged ’holiday swindler’ Tasneem Moosa, CEO of Hello Darlings regroup to give her a fight

Pretoria - Hundreds of victims conned by alleged travel swindler, Tasneem Moosa, are demanding “immediate and urgent action” from law enforcement agencies. One of the victims, Dr Faraaz Akoo, who is also an administrator on the “Hello Darling - Recovery” group created on Telegram, which has so far garnered over 3 400 members, said the victims are going all-out to recover their money.

“Scores of criminal cases have been opened with police for theft and fraud and others are in the process of doing so. “We are co-ordinating and assessing all the losses. At this stage, it seems approximately 400 people we are aware of are affected. Some also invested money in Moosa’s company “Hello Darlings,” he said. He said the victims are devastated as they invested money in holidays which were meant to happen in the coming days.

“People are devastated. Their dream holidays have not materialised. Others were scheduled to travel in the coming days and weeks,” said Shazia Mohamed, who was also allegedly swindled by Moosa. Another victim, Hawa Ismail said some families across South Africa had lost huge sums of money through different family members. “Some families have lost hundreds of thousands of rands,” said Hawa Ismail.

Leading anti-crime activist and former journalist Yusuf Abramjee said he has been approached to assist in the ongoing search for the elusive Moosa, and justice. “We approached anti-crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee, last week, and he escalated the case,” said Ismail. Another victim, Michael Rentzke said the victims had also acquired the services of lawyers as they go after Moosa.

“We also consulting lawyers to see what action is needed to reclaim our money,” said Rentzke. Meanwhile, Abramjee told IOL that the total number of people who fell victim to Moosa’s scam is not known, but it was clear that large numbers or people are affected. “I urge all victims to open charges of theft and fraud with the SAPS. Once this has been done, we will ask the Hawks to take over the probe. Moosa must be held accountable and face justice,” he said.

Abramjee, who is also an Interpol’s #TurnBackCrime Ambassdor, urged the victims to follow the legal processes. “Follow all the legal processes and the law must take its course. People can run, but they cannot hide. If Moosa and her accomplices have fled the country, law enforcement will track them down and bring them to book,” he said. Angry would-be holidaymakers from across the country have been up in arms trying to locate Tasneem “Tazz” Moosa, the CEO of fraudulent travel company Hello Darlings.