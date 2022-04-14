VIDEO: 12 arrested following looting at Umlazi supermarkets after devastating floods

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police said 12 people were arrested for looting on Wednesday night. According to KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, at around 9pm on Wednesday, a group of community members entered two business premises at Umlazi H and J sections and they took groceries and appliances.

“Police swiftly responded at both premises and arrested a total of 12 suspects. “The suspects were arrested for charges of business burglary and possession of stolen property,” she said. Gwala said some of the stolen groceries were recovered by police and handed back to the store manager.

“A vehicle that was used in the commission of crime was also seized by police,” she said. Gwala said the suspects are expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on Thursday. The province has been declared a State of Disaster, with 306 people having lost their lives.

