The black mamba. Picture by Nick Evans.

Durban - A German Shepherd dog died after it was bitten by a black mamba in Umdloti Heights on Tuesday afternoon. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA they were called out to the residence after the homeowner found the dog attempting to kill the snake.

"During the fight the snake was injured and the dog was bitten. Professional snake catcher Jason Arnold of Universal Reptiles was contacted and upon his arrival removed the highly venomous snake from the property."

Balram said the dog died a short while later.

"The snake measuring nearly 2.5 metres was also seriously injured after its spine was crushed."

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Durban snake catcher Jason Arnold of Universal Reptiles with the 2,5 metre black mamba. Video: Supplied.

Earlier this month four black mambas were found in Bardia Avenue, Reservoir Hills.

Durban snake catcher Nick Evans attributed the spike to mating season.

Evans said mating season would end in July and cautioned home owners not to attempt to approach the snake and if bitten seek medical help at your nearest hospital.

IOL