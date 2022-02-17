VIDEO: Three puppies presumed dead in Durban home fire
Durban: One person has been treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation after a house caught fire in Bellair, west of Durban on Thursday morning.
According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, they, together with the Durban Fire Department, arrived on the scene to find the house in Blairmont Road well alight.
“The Durban Fire Department battled the blaze for over an hour while ALS Paramedics treated one patient, a male in his 50s, for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.
“Three puppies are missing and presumed to be deceased. The fire is under control, and the department is dampening down.”
Jamieson said the cause of the fire was unknown, and SAPS are also on scene.
IOL