WATCH: Basement parking flooded in Sanctuary Mall, Somerset West, due to heavy rainfall

The underground parking at the Sanctuary Mall in Somerset West has been flooded after heavy rainfall in the area. Water from a nearby pond and the street flooded the parking lot on Monday evening.

Mop-up operations are under way to drain the water from the basement parking. The Sanctuary management team said they have yet to assess the damages to the elevators and escalators. However, they are able to repair the water damage. As heavy rain persists across parts of the Cape, some of the worst affected-areas include informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Ottery, Langa, Strand, Philippi, Gugulethu, Delft and Vrygrond.

The City of Cape Town said that homes were flooded in Ravensmead, and in Ottery, where the roofs of temporary structures collapsed. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said on Monday that continuous scattered to widespread showers were expected to persist into Wednesday. “A cold front has made landfall over the western parts of the Western Cape. Continuous rain and scattered to widespread rain showers are expected to persist from Monday into Wednesday. Flooding is expected today over the south-western parts of the Western Cape,” said the weather service.

The City of Cape Town said services were on standby to deal with clearing flooded roadways, blocked drains and fallen trees. Meanwhile, a number of areas across the metro are experiencing unplanned outages. These areas include Eastridge, Rosebank, Mowbray, Philippi, Mfuleni, Philippi West, Pinelands, Langa, Lansdowne, Bonteheuwel and Parow.

