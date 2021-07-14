Violent protesters in Gauteng are remanded in police custody

BALDWIN NDABA ALLEGED perpetrators of violent protests in Gauteng, which led to the trail of destruction of major businesses and private property, have been remanded in custody.

Their continued incarceration followed the Gauteng local division’s director of Public Prosecutions advocate Andrew Chauke’s pledge, that they would not allow criminals to threaten the safety and security of the people of Gauteng. Advocate Chauke has confirmed that a team of experienced prosecutors have been appointed to prosecute these cases, as per instructions of the National Prosecuting Authority under the national director advocate Shamila Batohi. While none of them have been charged with treason, the NPA, however, has confirmed that they will face serious criminal charges – ranging from robbery with aggravating circumstances to attempting to kill police officers – a charge which carries a prison sentence.

The suspects appeared at various courts falling under the Gauteng Local Division. At the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court: 18 dockets from Jeppe, Cleveland, Sandringhm, Hillbrow, Yeoville, Booysens, and Johannesburg Central, were placed on the roll. A total of 111 suspects face charges ranging from public violence, housebreaking with intent to commit an offence, theft, contravention of the Disaster Management Act, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and possession of suspected stolen items.

All suspects were remanded in custody to various dates, from July 19 to 27, for further investigations and possible bail applications. Germiston Magistrate’s Court: Five dockets, with a total number of 10 accused were received. Two of the dockets were not placed on the roll due to insufficient evidence. Three dockets were enrolled – with five accused facing charges ranging from theft, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms. The attempted murder charge relates to an incident where police officers were shot at, while attending to a public violence complaint in Germiston. They will remain in custody until July 20 and September 1 for further investigations.