Vredenburg cops open inquest docket after body of missing boy (7) is found

CAPE TOWN – Police in Vredenburg along the West Coast have opened an inquest docket after the body of a young boy was found.
According to police, the young boy, aged seven was reported missing on Monday.
Residents in the area searched far and wide for the boy throughout the area but to no avail.
On Tuesday, police were called out to a popular spot known as Jesus-Klip where a body was found.
The body was later confirmed to be that of the missing child.
Teen arrested in her pyjamas charged in connection with mob murder of Abongile Mafalala
Nafiz Modack and co-accused in court for conspiracy to commit murder, murder
R5 000 reward offered for information about gunmen who shot Prasa contractors
Nafiz Modack, alleged gang leader, and four others charged with murder of former Hawks officer’s father
Tax fraud case against Nafiz Modack and co-accused postponed
Cape Town cop sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for fraud, corruption
Another mass shooting in Khayelitsha, four killed
Provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirmed the incident.
“This office can confirm that Vredenburg police opened a missing person file after the disappearance of a seven-year-old boy on Monday, June 6.
“The body of the boy was discovered on Tuesday, June 7, at Jesus-Klip in Vredenburg.
“An inquest was registered for investigation and a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” Twigg said.
Social media has been flooded with messages of condolences to the family of the young boy.
The family could not be reached by time of print.
Police urge anyone with information that could assist in their investigation to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or visit their nearest police station.
IOL