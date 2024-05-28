Walter Sisulu University closes Mthatha campus following student protests

Walter Sisulu University’s Mthatha campus has been closed indefinitely, following a violent student protest that resulted in the use of rubber bullets by police. The protest, initially sparked by transportation grievances involving taxi operators, escalated early on Monday, leading to several students being seriously wounded.

In an urgent memo issued by the university’s Vice-Chancellor, it was stated that the campus would be “closed effective immediately and will remain closed until further notice”. All students have been instructed to vacate the university and nearby residences by 10am on May 28. The university has also suspended the Student Representative Council (SRC), as they were apparently identified as being part of the taxi strike. It has also shifted to online teaching to ensure the safety and continuity of education. The protest, part of a broader “Shutdown Campaign”, organised by the taxi sector, saw students blocking the N2 National Road. Reports from the university’s management indicated “gunfire at the N2, resulting in serious injuries to some WSU students involved in the Shutdown Campaign”.

This marks a significant escalation in the tactics used by both protesters and security forces. Police spokesperson, Priscilla Naidu, clarified the situation regarding the force used during the protest. “No live ammunition was used on protesting students at WSU university. Only rubber bullets and stun grenades were used to disperse them,” she stated.

Despite these measures, at least nine students were hospitalised following the encounter. Naidu said earlier that taxi protesters opened fire on police. In an IOL report on Tuesday, Eastern Cape Premier, Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane condemned the acts of vandalism and disruptions that have seen the national roads blockaded with trucks.

“The acts are allegedly perpetuated by disgruntled members of the taxi industry who have had their firearms confiscated, following the resurgence of taxi violence in Mthatha, Tsolo and Nqanqarhu,” he said. The student protest roots back to earlier this year when taxi drivers halted transport for off-campus students, leading to an unsafe resolution where students were provided inadequate transport allowances, where students have been forced to walk or hitch-hike as taxi operators stopped landlords from transporting off-campus students to the university sites, citing that the tender should be reserved for taxi operators. This grievance was part of the broader issues that fuelled the violent reactions.