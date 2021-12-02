WARNING: 65 KZN businesses fell prey to government tender fraud scams, says police

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a trend has been detected where fraudsters would make contact with small business owners and mislead them into believing that they have been awarded tenders from government departments.

“Fraudulent letterheads and email addresses are used to request these businesses to supply a specific product or unusual product.

“To source the products, the small business owners would search on the internet and identify a specific supplier who is also part of the scam. After paying an amount of cash to the alleged supplier to order the items, the victims realised that they were scammed.”

Mbele said the scam has been in existence since 2015 and slowed down by 2020 after previous warnings from police.